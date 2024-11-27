DA Davidson Comments on Deere & Company Q1 Earnings

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Deere & Company in a research note issued on Monday, November 25th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $3.27 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Deere & Company’s current full-year earnings is $21.31 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Deere & Company’s FY2026 earnings at $21.88 EPS.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company’s revenue was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.26 EPS.

DE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $448.00 to $477.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.00.

Deere & Company stock opened at $461.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Deere & Company has a one year low of $340.20 and a one year high of $469.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $409.62 and its 200 day moving average is $386.98.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 20.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 4,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $710,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.9% during the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 273,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,017,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 99.8% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

