StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Express (NYSE:EXPR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Express Stock Performance
Express has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $17.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.40.
About Express
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Express
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Cerence Up 155% in 2 Days: SoundHound AI’s Fierce Competitor
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Why Warren Buffett Is Selling: A Look at His Latest Market Moves
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Why Amazon Shares May Never Trade Below $200 Again
Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.