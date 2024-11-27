Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Morgan Stanley

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Monday. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.54% from the stock’s previous close.

KSS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on Kohl’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

NYSE:KSS opened at $15.24 on Monday. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.86 and a 200 day moving average of $20.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.94.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.08). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 16,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $315,392.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,116.73. The trade was a 10.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kohl’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 183.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kohl’s by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

