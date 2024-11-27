InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of InspireMD in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

NSPR opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $78.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.62. InspireMD has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $3.42.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 413.96% and a negative return on equity of 69.42%. The company had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts predict that InspireMD will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InspireMD

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSPR. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in InspireMD in the 3rd quarter worth about $279,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in InspireMD during the 3rd quarter valued at about $492,000. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InspireMD by 266.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 2,513,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.78% of the company’s stock.

InspireMD Company Profile

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

