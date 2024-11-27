Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.50 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Barnes Group from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on B

Barnes Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Institutional Trading of Barnes Group

B opened at $46.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.32. Barnes Group has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $47.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of B. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 17.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Barnes Group during the third quarter valued at about $178,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Barnes Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Barnes Group

(Get Free Report)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.