bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America downgraded bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $0.50 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on bluebird bio from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.03.

NASDAQ BLUE opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $71.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.76. bluebird bio has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $5.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average is $0.76.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.57 million during the quarter. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 565.74% and a negative return on equity of 322.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 19.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,498,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,081 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in bluebird bio by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,683,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 166,771 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,841,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 43,382 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 8.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,481,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 186,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in bluebird bio by 315.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,144 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

