Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Stock Down 1.0 %
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.56.
About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable
