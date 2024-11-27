Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Benchmark cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $158.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $167.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.50.

Shares of J opened at $140.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.92 and a 200 day moving average of $142.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.71. Jacobs Solutions has a 12 month low of $101.64 and a 12 month high of $150.54.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 18.33%.

In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $286,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,069 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,108.65. This trade represents a 4.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 4,167 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $625,633.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,038.96. The trade was a 14.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 7.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 24,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter valued at $3,205,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 79.8% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 18,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 8,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.1% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 20,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

