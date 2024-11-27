Brokerages Set Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Price Target at $79.00

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.00.

BUD has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $68.50 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BUD

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $53.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $53.67 and a one year high of $67.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 225.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 39.7% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

(Get Free Report

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.