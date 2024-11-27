Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Receives $206.47 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $206.47.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $217.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $165.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $185.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.08. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $130.75 and a 52-week high of $214.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.26 and its 200 day moving average is $168.02.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 33.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Cleveland A. Christophe sold 10,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.41, for a total transaction of $1,784,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,902,338.03. The trade was a 23.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth about $2,099,877,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,158,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,876 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,458,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,697,000 after purchasing an additional 277,897 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth approximately $267,132,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 0.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,377,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,794,000 after purchasing an additional 10,551 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

