Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Receives $72.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ELS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.50 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Compass Point increased their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Equity LifeStyle Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $71.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $76.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.79.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $387.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.78 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 98.45%.

In related news, CFO Paul Seavey sold 31,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $2,393,662.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,109,486.29. This trade represents a 17.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marguerite M. Nader sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $2,492,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,705,886.72. This trade represents a 11.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELS. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.2% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 16,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth $876,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 79,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 20,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

