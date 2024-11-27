General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Receives $72.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.67.
Several equities analysts have commented on GIS shares. Bank of America increased their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on General Mills
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of General Mills
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 1,101.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 37,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 34,045 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth approximately $456,000. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 8.9% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 755,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,856,000 after acquiring an additional 40,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its position in General Mills by 282.0% during the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 58,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 43,037 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
General Mills Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $66.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.11. General Mills has a 1 year low of $61.47 and a 1 year high of $75.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.55.
General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 12.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts expect that General Mills will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
General Mills Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.
General Mills Company Profile
General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than General Mills
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Cerence Up 155% in 2 Days: SoundHound AI’s Fierce Competitor
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Why Warren Buffett Is Selling: A Look at His Latest Market Moves
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Why Amazon Shares May Never Trade Below $200 Again
Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.