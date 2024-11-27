General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Receives $72.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.67.

Several equities analysts have commented on GIS shares. Bank of America increased their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of General Mills

In other news, insider Pankaj Mn Sharma sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $173,514.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,700,411.92. This represents a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 46,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $3,190,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,379,054.08. The trade was a 11.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,555 shares of company stock worth $4,721,336. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 1,101.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 37,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 34,045 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth approximately $456,000. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 8.9% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 755,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,856,000 after acquiring an additional 40,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its position in General Mills by 282.0% during the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 58,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 43,037 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $66.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.11. General Mills has a 1 year low of $61.47 and a 1 year high of $75.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.55.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 12.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts expect that General Mills will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

