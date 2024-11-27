Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Receives $139.08 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.08.

Several research firms have recently commented on SUI. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Baird R W downgraded Sun Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $123.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,233,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $707,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,630 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Sun Communities by 1,061.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,323,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,522 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Sun Communities by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,302,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,306 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 159.9% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,246,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,033,000 after purchasing an additional 767,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 24.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,195,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,253,000 after purchasing an additional 424,842 shares during the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SUI opened at $127.03 on Friday. Sun Communities has a 1-year low of $110.98 and a 1-year high of $147.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.30, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.71.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.20). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $939.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. Sun Communities’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 202.15%.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

