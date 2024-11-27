Analysts Set Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Target Price at $114.07

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.07.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $85.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.00. The stock has a market cap of $203.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.35. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $66.63 and a 52 week high of $117.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $15.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $13.19. The company had revenue of $236.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.45 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 29.2% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 59,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,264,000 after acquiring an additional 13,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 21.9% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 114,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,202,000 after acquiring an additional 20,654 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

