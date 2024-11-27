Analyzing Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ) & Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) and Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.7% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Sundance Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Magnolia Oil & Gas and Sundance Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnolia Oil & Gas 28.88% 20.78% 14.19% Sundance Energy N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnolia Oil & Gas $1.31 billion 4.19 $388.30 million $2.02 13.84 Sundance Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Magnolia Oil & Gas and Sundance Energy”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Magnolia Oil & Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Sundance Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Magnolia Oil & Gas and Sundance Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnolia Oil & Gas 2 5 6 0 2.31 Sundance Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00

Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus target price of $27.67, indicating a potential downside of 1.01%. Given Magnolia Oil & Gas’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Magnolia Oil & Gas is more favorable than Sundance Energy.

Summary

Magnolia Oil & Gas beats Sundance Energy on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Sundance Energy

Sundance Energy Inc. operates as an onshore independent oil and natural gas company in North America. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. It focuses on operations on its 41,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford, Live Oak, Atascosa, La Salle, and McMullen counties, South Texas. Sundance Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. On March 9, 2021, Sundance Energy Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

