Analysts Set Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Target Price at $62.83

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and thirteen have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.83.

ADM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 1.3 %

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

NYSE ADM opened at $53.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.31 and its 200 day moving average is $59.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1 year low of $48.92 and a 1 year high of $77.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $10,298,438.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,047,857.10. This represents a 39.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

