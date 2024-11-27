OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

OpGen Trading Up 7.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ OPGN opened at $1.54 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.40. OpGen has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $9.90.

Get OpGen alerts:

About OpGen

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.