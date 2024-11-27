OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
OpGen Trading Up 7.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ OPGN opened at $1.54 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.40. OpGen has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $9.90.
About OpGen
