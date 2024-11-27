SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
SenesTech Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SNES opened at $2.35 on Monday. SenesTech has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.30.
SenesTech Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SenesTech
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Cerence Up 155% in 2 Days: SoundHound AI’s Fierce Competitor
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Why Warren Buffett Is Selling: A Look at His Latest Market Moves
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Why Amazon Shares May Never Trade Below $200 Again
Receive News & Ratings for SenesTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SenesTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.