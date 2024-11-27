Lexaria Bioscience’s (LEXX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 369.48% from the company’s previous close.

Lexaria Bioscience Price Performance

LEXX opened at $2.13 on Monday. Lexaria Bioscience has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $6.85. The company has a market capitalization of $33.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.01.

Get Lexaria Bioscience alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEXX. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lexaria Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,836,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lexaria Bioscience by 31.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 35,608 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lexaria Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Lexaria Bioscience by 47.8% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 18,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lexaria Bioscience during the third quarter worth $40,000. 13.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lexaria Bioscience

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops and out-licenses its patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH, which combines lipophilic molecules or active pharmaceutical ingredients with specific long-chain fatty acids and carrier compounds that improve the way they enter the bloodstream, increasing their effectiveness and allowing for lower overall dosing while promoting healthier oral ingestion methods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lexaria Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexaria Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.