Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of CIZN opened at $8.57 on Monday. Citizens has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The stock has a market cap of $48.31 million, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.48.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.08 million for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 4.44%.

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

