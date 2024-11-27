StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Veradigm Stock Performance

MDRX stock opened at $10.58 on Monday. Veradigm has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $12.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veradigm

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Veradigm stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,974 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Veradigm Company Profile

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

