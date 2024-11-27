Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $4.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.26. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 0.77.

In other news, Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total transaction of $25,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,910.69. This represents a 10.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,013,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,379,000 after buying an additional 292,172 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 57.3% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,593,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,003,000 after acquiring an additional 580,265 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after acquiring an additional 94,870 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 780,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 55,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company’s marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

