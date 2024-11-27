Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty TripAdvisor stock opened at $0.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average of $0.49. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 3.55%.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc operates a travel guidance platform that connects people and audiences with travel partners in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. It offers an online platform that provides content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, cruises, and other travel categories, including alternative accommodations, flights, and rental cars.

