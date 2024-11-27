Capital One Financial Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for NOV

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial cut their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of NOV in a report released on Thursday, November 21st. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. The consensus estimate for NOV’s current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for NOV’s FY2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of NOV from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NOV from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.64.

NOV opened at $16.00 on Monday. NOV has a 52 week low of $14.98 and a 52 week high of $21.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. NOV’s payout ratio is 11.07%.

In related news, Director David D. Harrison sold 1,784 shares of NOV stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $28,722.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 110,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,311.10. This trade represents a 1.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOV. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NOV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,031,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in NOV by 1,194.1% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,706,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,431,000 after buying an additional 1,574,188 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 1,866.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 841,078 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,989,000 after acquiring an additional 798,303 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of NOV during the second quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of NOV in the 1st quarter valued at $119,686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

