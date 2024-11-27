Zacks Research Cuts Earnings Estimates for Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Antero Midstream in a report released on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Antero Midstream’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Antero Midstream’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

NYSE:AM opened at $15.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 2.35. Antero Midstream has a one year low of $11.58 and a one year high of $15.90.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 108.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 15,379 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 182,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 8,167 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Antero Midstream in the first quarter valued at $287,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Antero Midstream by 36.7% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 46,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 12,557 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $152,000. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $146,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,306. The trade was a 11.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 23rd. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

