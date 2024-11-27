What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for Danaher Q2 Earnings?

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Danaher in a report issued on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.91. The consensus estimate for Danaher’s current full-year earnings is $7.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Danaher’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.22 EPS.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.14. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $333.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Danaher from $309.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $278.00 to $277.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.16.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Danaher

Danaher Stock Down 0.5 %

DHR stock opened at $236.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $256.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.81. Danaher has a 52 week low of $215.68 and a 52 week high of $281.70. The company has a market cap of $170.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 20.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaher

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth $50,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Danaher

(Get Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.