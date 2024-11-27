Cormark Predicts Higher Earnings for National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, November 25th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $10.65 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.61. The consensus estimate for National Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $10.84 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s FY2026 earnings at $11.66 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NA. CIBC boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$129.00 to C$154.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$113.00 to C$116.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts cut shares of National Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$132.40.

Shares of National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$137.43 on Tuesday. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$87.92 and a twelve month high of C$138.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$131.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$120.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.12.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.50 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.95 billion. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 34.50% and a return on equity of 15.18%.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Yvon Charest purchased 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$133.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,107.35. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

