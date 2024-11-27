Roth Capital Issues Positive Forecast for AMD Earnings

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 22nd. Roth Capital analyst S. Desilva now anticipates that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Advanced Micro Devices’ current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, October 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.79.

AMD stock opened at $137.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $116.37 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.41. The firm has a market cap of $223.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.07, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.71.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17,137.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,860,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,289,818,000 after buying an additional 7,815,305 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,645,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,402,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979,204 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,420,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,381,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,056 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $296,178,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $290,842,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $5,743,301.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 293,347 shares in the company, valued at $41,558,469.49. This represents a 12.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total value of $11,509,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,150,048.94. This represents a 2.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

