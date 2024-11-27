Real Matters FY2025 EPS Lowered by National Bank Financial

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Real Matters in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 21st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. National Bank Financial currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.
Real Matters Price Performance
