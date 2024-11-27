FY2025 EPS Estimates for Target Cut by Telsey Advisory Group

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for Target in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings of $8.70 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $9.70. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Target’s current full-year earnings is $8.60 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Target’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.40 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.34 EPS.

Get Target alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TGT. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Target from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Target from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.30.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $126.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target has a twelve month low of $120.21 and a twelve month high of $181.86. The company has a market capitalization of $58.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $25.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.87 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Target

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 156.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $997,715.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,418,510.67. The trade was a 4.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. This represents a 12.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.51%.

Target Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.