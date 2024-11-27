What is Cormark’s Forecast for Auto Prop Reit Q2 Earnings?

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark lifted their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Auto Prop Reit in a research note issued on Thursday, November 21st. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. Cormark also issued estimates for Auto Prop Reit’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins raised shares of Auto Prop Reit from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of ?.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 64 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately 2.5 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec.

