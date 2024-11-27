Block (NYSE:SQ) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $100.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $94.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Block from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. New Street Research started coverage on Block in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Block from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Block presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.46.

Shares of Block stock opened at $89.04 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.76 and a 200 day moving average of $68.32. Block has a 12 month low of $55.00 and a 12 month high of $94.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $33,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 90,460 shares in the company, valued at $6,060,820. This trade represents a 0.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total value of $759,347.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 563,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,415,854.92. The trade was a 1.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,053 shares of company stock worth $2,393,972. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Block in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Block by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP lifted its holdings in Block by 2,957.1% during the 1st quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 10,350 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Block by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Block by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

