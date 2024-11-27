Q2 EPS Estimate for ICF International Increased by Analyst

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for ICF International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bose now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.86. The consensus estimate for ICF International’s current full-year earnings is $7.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ICF International’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.03 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $517.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.02 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sidoti raised shares of ICF International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of ICF International in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of ICF International from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.25.

ICFI stock opened at $139.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.61. ICF International has a fifty-two week low of $128.28 and a fifty-two week high of $179.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is 9.84%.

In related news, CEO John Wasson sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.14, for a total value of $234,003.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,687,189.70. This trade represents a 2.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott B. Salmirs bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $138.38 per share, with a total value of $55,352.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,019.14. This represents a 7.40 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,823 shares of company stock valued at $1,165,078 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in ICF International by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ICF International during the second quarter valued at about $301,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICF International during the third quarter worth about $342,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of ICF International by 25.5% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 3,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in ICF International by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

