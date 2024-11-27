FY2025 EPS Estimates for Kura Oncology Raised by Analyst

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Brookline Capital Management increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Kura Oncology in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 21st. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.74) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.27). The consensus estimate for Kura Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($2.42) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Kura Oncology’s FY2026 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.16 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $5.97 EPS.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KURA. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, November 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.38.

Kura Oncology Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of KURA stock opened at $10.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.60. The company has a current ratio of 11.47, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kura Oncology has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $24.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Trading of Kura Oncology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Kura Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Kura Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Kura Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000.

About Kura Oncology

(Get Free Report)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.