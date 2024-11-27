Zacks Research Issues Negative Estimate for CAR Earnings

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Avis Budget Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $8.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $8.82. The consensus estimate for Avis Budget Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Avis Budget Group’s Q3 2026 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 101.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $16.78 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Avis Budget Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Avis Budget Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.13.

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $107.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.17 and a 200-day moving average of $95.67. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 2.14. Avis Budget Group has a 1-year low of $65.73 and a 1-year high of $204.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avis Budget Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 198.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 10,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.

