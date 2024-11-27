Q2 Earnings Estimate for Quantum-Si Issued By HC Wainwright

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Quantum-Si in a research note issued on Thursday, November 21st. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.17). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Quantum-Si’s current full-year earnings is ($0.65) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Quantum-Si’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Quantum-Si from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

NASDAQ QSI opened at $1.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.07. The company has a market cap of $174.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.89. Quantum-Si has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $2.43.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Quantum-Si by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Quantum-Si by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 322,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 10,811 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Quantum-Si during the first quarter worth about $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Quantum-Si by 81.3% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 43,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 19,651 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Quantum-Si by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 175,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 45,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of single-molecule detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Platinum NGPS instrument; the Platinum Analysis Software service; and reagent kits and semiconductor chips for use with its instruments.

