Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Raised to $103.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Tigress Financial from $96.00 to $103.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Tigress Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 43.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Daiwa America cut Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.51.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $71.56 on Monday. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The stock has a market cap of $150.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.49 and its 200-day moving average is $71.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,344. This represents a 23.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,160 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 821 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 24,893 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

