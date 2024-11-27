Cormark Has Positive Forecast for TSE:BNS FY2025 Earnings

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) – Equities research analysts at Cormark increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 25th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $7.06 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.93. Cormark currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $7.13 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2026 earnings at $8.02 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$80.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$76.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

BNS opened at C$79.09 on Tuesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of C$56.83 and a twelve month high of C$79.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$73.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$67.82. The firm has a market cap of C$98.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported C$1.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.63. The firm had revenue of C$8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.50 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 74.26%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

