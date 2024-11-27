What is Barrington Research’s Estimate for DLB Q3 Earnings?

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) – Barrington Research lowered their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Dolby Laboratories in a report issued on Wednesday, November 20th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the electronics maker will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dolby Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $2.67 per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DLB. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com cut Dolby Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of DLB opened at $80.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 0.98. Dolby Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $66.35 and a fifty-two week high of $90.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.96.

Institutional Trading of Dolby Laboratories

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 398.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 489 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 192.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 22.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dolby Laboratories

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 28,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $2,113,309.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,721 shares in the company, valued at $6,205,400.52. This trade represents a 25.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 7,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $563,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,597,883. This trade represents a 6.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,591 shares of company stock valued at $7,158,807 over the last quarter. 39.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dolby Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 7th that permits the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 48.71%.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

