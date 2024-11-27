Wedbush Has Bullish Estimate for NVIDIA FY2025 Earnings

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NVIDIA in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 20th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now forecasts that the computer hardware maker will post earnings per share of $2.77 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.72. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for NVIDIA’s current full-year earnings is $2.73 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NVDA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NVIDIA from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.15.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.7 %

NVDA stock opened at $136.92 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.82 and a 200-day moving average of $123.17. The company has a market cap of $3.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.88, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.66. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $152.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 884.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,127,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,329,751,000 after purchasing an additional 191,469,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 854.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,622,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,561,200,000 after buying an additional 163,482,580 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 870.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 102,422,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,658,922,000 after buying an additional 91,867,031 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in NVIDIA by 1,123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,039,713 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,371,255,000 after buying an additional 84,515,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 808.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,689,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,215,474,000 after acquiring an additional 73,589,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $119,270,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,852,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,025,289.60. This represents a 14.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $524,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 492,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,370,572.59. The trade was a 0.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,156,270 shares of company stock worth $254,784,327 over the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.57%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

