Boeing (NYSE:BA) Shares Down 0.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.9% on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $195.00 to $190.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Boeing traded as low as $149.80 and last traded at $151.78. Approximately 2,796,249 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 9,176,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.10.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $195.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Boeing from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.11.

Get Boeing alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Boeing

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing

Boeing Price Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Boeing by 351.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 212 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $93.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.88.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. Boeing’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.26) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -16.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

(Get Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.