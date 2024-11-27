Global Technologies Appoints H. Wyatt Flippen as CEO

Global Technologies, Ltd (OTC: GTLL) has recently announced the appointment of H. Wyatt Flippen as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and a member of the Board of Directors, effective November 22, 2024. The move comes as part of the company’s strategy to strengthen its leadership team and further drive innovation and sustainable growth across the technology and service sectors.

H. Wyatt Flippen brings over two decades of experience in brand strategy and executive leadership to Global Technologies. With a proven track record in launching, shaping, and scaling businesses across various industries, Flippen’s expertise is expected to play a pivotal role in the company’s future endeavors. His previous roles include serving as the managing principal, President, and CEO of multiple start-up companies, where he gained recognition for his strategic vision and entrepreneurial acumen.

Among his achievements, Flippen served as the Co-Founder, President, and CEO of 4PM Holdings, LLC—a consulting and investment firm holding minority interests in innovative marketing brands. Under his leadership, the company achieved significant annualized sales and implemented successful growth strategies, driving over $50 million in revenue for businesses he represented.

In his new role as CEO of Global Technologies, Mr. Flippen will be entitled to a base salary of $102,000 per year, along with other benefits. These include 125,000 shares of the company’s Series N Preferred Stock, potential additional compensation at the discretion of the Board, health and insurance benefits, and reimbursement for business-related expenses.

On the announcement, Mr. Flippen expressed his enthusiasm to lead the exceptional team at Global Technologies towards continued innovation, value creation for stakeholders, and expansion in the technology sector. The company also thanked Fredrick K. Cutcher for his service as the former Chief Executive Officer, who will continue as President of 10 Fold Services, LLC, and as a member of the Board of Directors.

Global Technologies, Ltd, as a multi-operational company, focuses on driving innovation and sustainable growth in sectors such as health and wellness and electric vehicles. Through cutting-edge technology and innovative business models, the company aims to enhance connectivity, efficiency, and environmental stewardship, delivering substantial value to customers, partners, and shareholders.

The recent appointment of H. Wyatt Flippen as CEO signifies a strategic move by Global Technologies to leverage his expertise and leadership qualities for future growth and success in the dynamic technological landscape. This step marks a significant development in the company’s ongoing commitment to innovation and value creation for its stakeholders.

Global Technologies, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the online sale of CBD and hemp related products in the United States. It is involved in sales and distribution, third-party logistics, and consulting services. The company engages in brick-and-mortar retail outlets and e-commerce related businesses.

