iBio Strengthens Board with Appointment of Two New Independent Directors

On November 25, 2024, iBio, Inc. (NYSEA:IBIO) announced the addition of two seasoned biotech industry veterans, David Arkowitz and António Parada, to its Board of Directors. These appointments are part of the company’s strategic efforts to enhance its board composition and align with the vision of becoming a leading antibody discovery and development firm with a robust clinical pipeline.

David Arkowitz, currently serving as the Chief Financial Officer at Alkeus Pharmaceuticals, brings a wealth of financial and operational experience to the board. His previous roles include senior positions at Seres Therapeutics, Inc., Flexion Therapeutics, Inc., and Visterra, Inc., demonstrating a strong background in the biotech industry.

António Parada is a renowned leader in antibody drug discovery, having founded FairJourney Biologics, a prominent antibody discovery organization. With significant experience in fundraising and management, Parada’s expertise will be instrumental in shaping iBio’s strategy as it progresses towards clinical development.

In response to these appointments, iBio’s CEO and Chief Scientific Officer, Martin Brenner, expressed his enthusiasm for the expansion and strengthening of the board. He highlighted the valuable contributions that Arkowitz and Parada are expected to bring, emphasizing the company’s focus on advancing its antibody discovery platform and therapeutic pipeline for challenging diseases like cardiometabolic conditions and oncology.

The incoming directors also shared their perspectives on joining iBio’s board. David Arkowitz expressed excitement about the potential of iBio’s drug discovery platform in identifying previously undruggable targets. On the other hand, António Parada acknowledged the challenges in developing next-generation antibodies and expressed confidence in iBio’s technology to address these hurdles effectively.

These strategic appointments signify iBio’s commitment to harnessing advanced technologies and industry expertise to drive innovation in biopharmaceuticals. With a strong emphasis on precision antibody immunotherapies and computational biology, iBio aims to revolutionize drug development processes, reduce timelines, and explore new treatment frontiers.

