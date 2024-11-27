Stephens Issues Positive Forecast for BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Stock Price

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stephens from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.60.

Shares of BRBR opened at $78.79 on Monday. BellRing Brands has a twelve month low of $48.06 and a twelve month high of $79.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.84.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 103.89%. The business had revenue of $555.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that BellRing Brands will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRBR. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 229.2% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the first quarter valued at about $10,090,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 165.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 129.9% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

