Minerals Technologies Inc. Successfully Completes Debt RefinancingNEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–November 26, 2024–Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MTX) recently finalized a significant debt refinancing arrangement to fortify its financial position. Th

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Minerals Technologies’s 8K filing here.

About Minerals Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

Further Reading