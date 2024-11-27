Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Downgraded to Sell Rating by StockNews.com

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

NSSC has been the topic of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $60.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Napco Security Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.14.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $40.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 1.64. Napco Security Technologies has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $58.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.11 and its 200 day moving average is $46.27.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.05). Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The company had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Stephen Beeber sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $26,280.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,681 shares in the company, valued at $99,518.72. This represents a 20.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

