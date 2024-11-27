Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Penns Woods Bancorp Stock Performance

Penns Woods Bancorp stock opened at $31.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.89. The company has a market cap of $237.71 million, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Penns Woods Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $31.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $486,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 5.2% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 27,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 336,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $390,000. 27.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement account (IRAs) accounts.

