MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MARA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of MARA in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Compass Point downgraded MARA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on MARA in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on MARA from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MARA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

Get MARA alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MARA

MARA Stock Performance

MARA stock opened at $24.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 5.52. MARA has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $34.09.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.26 million. MARA had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.48%. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MARA will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at MARA

In other news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $292,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,077,232 shares in the company, valued at $36,351,560. The trade was a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $544,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,155,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,280,781. This trade represents a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,622 shares of company stock valued at $2,399,805. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MARA

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MARA. American International Group Inc. raised its position in MARA by 4.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 110,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MARA during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MARA during the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in MARA during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,696,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in MARA by 606.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 105,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 90,695 shares in the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MARA

(Get Free Report)

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MARA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MARA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.