Westpark Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Westpark Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CRWD. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $302.00 to $339.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.08.

Shares of CRWD opened at $364.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.52. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $200.81 and a 1-year high of $398.33. The stock has a market cap of $89.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 527.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,623.36. This trade represents a 4.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $3,203,489.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 400,390 shares in the company, valued at $119,027,939.20. This represents a 2.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,248 shares of company stock worth $32,465,110 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth about $955,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 846,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,331,000 after buying an additional 78,305 shares during the period. Burney Co. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $1,342,000. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 223.2% during the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 439,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,644,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

