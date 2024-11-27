Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $41.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 119.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RNAC. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Cartesian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Cartesian Therapeutics from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cartesian Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

NASDAQ RNAC opened at $18.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.95. Cartesian Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $42.60. The company has a market cap of $473.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.63.

In other Cartesian Therapeutics news, Director Timothy A. Springer bought 80,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.58 per share, with a total value of $1,813,196.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,023,766 shares in the company, valued at $181,176,636.28. The trade was a 1.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Metin Kurtoglu sold 25,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $425,796.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 51,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,982.52. This represents a 33.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,089 shares of company stock worth $2,169,555 in the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNAC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Cartesian Therapeutics by 122.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Cartesian Therapeutics by 208.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $351,000. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

